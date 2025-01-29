Virtus.pro extends Rainbow Six Siege contracts, Karzheka returns to team as coach

Virtus.pro has unveiled the organization's decision to extend the contracts of the team's Rainbow Six Siege players and staff five days before the start of the Six Invitational 2025. Following this decision, Virtus.pro's contracts should last until 2027.

Furthermore, the Russians revealed the return of the former player Eugene "Karzheka" Petrishin, who has become the team's head coach.

Virtus.pro joined the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene after acquiring the roster of forZe in May 2020, which included four of the five players that reached the Six Raleigh Major semifinals.

Due to the still ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Virtus.pro's roster had to "compete under a neutral banner" in the European League 2022 as the Russians played under the name of Outsiders.

In September 2022, Virtus.pro initiated the team's transformation ahead of the 2023 season as they welcomed Danila "dan" Dontsov, Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich, and Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov. Three months later, the team added Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov and Eugene "Zheka" Bokhanov to finally complete the squad.

Virtus.pro's return to Europe's top-flight was successful as the Russians won both European League 2023 stages, earning almost USD$90K in prize pool money. However, the team's didn't perform well internationally as they missed out on the Finals of the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

The Russians' season was topped off with a third-place finish at the Six Invitational 2024, where they got knocked out by the eventual champions w7m esports in a thrilling BO3 series. Thanks to that performance, Virtus.pro claimed an extra USD$240,000 in prize pool money.

While the Virtus.pro's 2024 campaign didn't start well after an eighth-place finish in the Europe League 2024 Stage 1, the Russians got back on track and qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after a Top 4 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

The organization's decision to extend the players contracts for two years isn't the only update announced today as Virtus.pro has also revealed that the former Team Empire and Virtus.pro player Karzheka has joined as the roster's new head coach. Meanwhile, the team's former head coach Zheka has moved to an analyst position.

Virtus.pro's Six Invitational 2025 run will kick off on February 3 as the Russians have been put in Group D, where they will play against w7m esports, Spacestation Gaming, Oxygen Esports, and SCARZ. For more information about the group stage schedule, you can check the full time table here.

