Valkyrie's MPX Exotic Skin is here with the Premium Year 7 Pass

If you are a Valkyrie or Warden main — or maybe just an MPX enjoyed — today is your lucky day. With the introduction of the new year passes, these two operators have been given the very first Siege dynamic weapon skin: the MPX Exotic Skin.

This possibly means two things: first and most important, this design can be the precedent to future dynamic skins, which will be surely kindly welcomed by the community. The second and not as exciting is that Valkyrie and Wamai will possibly be everyone's pick.

We are already calling it — playing with any of these two operators will be difficult if you are in a team full of Premium Year 7 Pass owners.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege releases Year Pass for Year 7

What does the MPX exotic skin look like?

The MPX dynamic concept makes the gun look like it is alive. The green part of the weapon is constantly moving, which is something unique in Siege right now.

Alongside the green, we have some golden shades around it, which makes it look spectacular. Overall, the dynamic concept and the colors used in the skin have already got people talking — with many of them looking forward to the launch of this since it was announced during the Six Invitational 2022.

Is the MPX a good weapon in Rainbow Six Siege?

Well, it depends on your needs and on the distance you are from your opponents.

The MPX is a submachine gun with 30+1 bullets per magazine. This weapon's recoil is very stable, hence why is that easy to handle. Added to its fast rate of fire, this gun can be labeled as decent, close to really good.

Unfortunately, the MPX has a huge con. Valkyrie's iconic primary weapon delivers damage of just 26, which goes down to 19 in long-range encounters. And not to talk if you like equipping suppressors to your guns.

All of that makes the MPX a pretty normal weapon in the hands of a casual player, although it can become a really strong option if you master it.