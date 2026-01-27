Ubisoft recently decided to tear up a massive chunk of its roadmap to reset operations in a desperate act of survival.

The company cancelled six games and closed studios in Sweden and Canada while focusing on a handful of proven franchises in this frantic pivot.

However, this reset has raised questions about whether a leaner Ubisoft may consider old markets such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its Rainbow Six franchise.

At first glance, the connection seems tenuous. The decision to cancel the Rainbow Six Siege Major tournament in 2022 came after serious community backlash and felt definitive at the time.

However, the outlook for Ubisoft and the region now looks different. The publisher’s new stance on monetisation, live services and more show the company is now more pragmatic.

The UAE’s decision to also change its stance towards gaming reflects a change in attitude. A careful, recalibrated return to the UAE may no longer be unthinkable.

A Reset Built Around Fewer Bets

Ubisoft chief executive officer, Yves Guillemot, was quite clear about the reason for the reset.

Rising development costs, a brutally competitive AAA market and the difficulty of launching new intellectual property have forced the company to focus on what already works.

Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six have been repositioned as annual billion-dollar brands, supported by live-service ecosystems designed to generate recurring revenue.

This emphasis is important for Ubisoft. Siege is no longer just a game. It has evolved into a competitive platform, with global eSports tournaments, regional leagues, sponsorship deals and strong market penetration.

But maintaining that scale will require Ubisoft to secure new audiences, new partners and new regions willing to invest in hosting, infrastructure and broadcast.

From a purely commercial standpoint, the Middle East ticks many of those boxes.

The UAE as a Growing eSports Hub

Even when Ubisoft moved the Six Major elsewhere in 2022, the company made sure to reiterate that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region remained strategically important.

The UAE has since pushed to establish itself as the leading force in global gaming and eSports. It has invested heavily in purpose-built venues and government-backed initiatives.

Those factors, combined with the UAE’s young, digitally-savvy population, have made the country more attractive to publishers looking to grow outside other saturated markets.

For a company that is now explicitly trying to mitigate risk, the UAE is a very appealing option. Events hosted in the UAE often receive financial guarantees, logistical support and access to sponsors eager to associate with international brands.

The margins on eSports events are tighter, so these factors carry real weight. Although it is worth noting that what stopped Ubisoft before was perception, not infrastructure or money.

Cultural Friction, Not Outright Rejection

Many people felt the 2022 backlash was mostly about values and identity, which the UAE defends aggressively. In truth, it was more about cultural compatibility.

Ubisoft built its games around an international, outspoken community, and they were being thrown into an uncomfortable setting, despite reassurances behind the scenes.

Two things have changed since then. Ubisoft changed its corporate posture. After this reset, it will be less interested in symbolic positioning and more focused on outcomes.

As for the UAE, it is now more open to modernisation. The country traditionally frowned upon sectors such as iGaming due to its religious and conservative laws.

However, many Arab citizens visited comparison platforms websites such as haztayeb-uae.com/en/ to find the best casinos in the UAE.

The UAE has now established a federal authority to oversee gambling licensing and regulation. The first UAE-licensed iGaming platform is live while a physical casino opens its doors next year.

This willingness to explore other forms of entertainment may prompt Ubisoft to consider returning to the Middle East market.

Ubisoft’s community nay now think that the new UAE is more open. Returning to the Middle Eastern nation can also be framed as a critical business decision taken for a sustainable future.

A Different Model for a Different Moment

Ubisoft will need to be more cautious, starting with smaller, regional or invitational tournaments before gradually introducing global events in the UAE.

Communication is key regarding this topic. The problem in 2022 was that the community wanted honesty about trade-offs.

With Ubisoft shelving several projects and operating with fewer distractions, it is actually in a better place to handle this crucial conversation than it was four years ago.

Ubisoft must be ready to tolerate complexity. As Guillemot noted, sustainable growth may require operating in markets that demand compromise, cultural sensitivity and careful framing.