Ubisoft unveil change in how content will be distributed in Year 11

As in previous major international competitions of Rainbow Six Siege, fans always look forward to the final day of the tournament not only to know who's going to be crowned champion but also to know more about the future of the game.

The BLAST R6 Major Munich wasn't an exception as Operation Tenfold Pursuit was revealed. However, Ubisoft went a step further as they released an update regarding the game's upcoming chapter: Year 11.

Just like with any other year, Year 11 brings a lot of hope to the fans. Some have labeled it as Ubisoft's last bullet, as the game is amid a severe player crisis. All in all, the game has all the ingredients needed to be even more successful; but the truth is Siege's perfect shape and true potential haven't been reached yet. Therefore, the community's expectations and demands for the upcoming months are high.

Ubisoft knew a major update about what's next for Rainbow Six Siege X was needed and waiting three months for the Six Invitational 2026 was probably too long. That's what a small update regarding Year 11 was released right before the Operation Tenfold Pursuit reveal panel.

According to Joshua Mills, Ubisoft is changing its approach regarding how content is given in Rainbow Six Siege X's seasons. Starting from Year 11, seasons will be divided into four stages, including:

Season launch : Including seasonal features, major balancing update, ranked map rotation, targeted map update, and weekly Siege Cup.

: Including seasonal features, major balancing update, ranked map rotation, targeted map update, and weekly Siege Cup. Update 1 : This is expected to be released in Week 4. It will include refined balancing, an in-game event, and a weekly Siege Cup.

: This is expected to be released in Week 4. It will include refined balancing, an in-game event, and a weekly Siege Cup. Update 2 : Major balancing update released (also known as mid-season patch), ranked map pool rotation, top of the ladder playlist released, weekly Siege Cup.

: Major balancing update released (also known as mid-season patch), ranked map pool rotation, top of the ladder playlist released, weekly Siege Cup. End-Season update: Refined balancing, in-game event, weekly Siege Cup.

These updates mean a lot of differences are coming, including a Ranked map pool change mid-season, the release of a top of the ladder playlist, and even bomb site changes mid-season.

Joshua Mills also mentioned that Ubisoft is releasing 1v1 and 2v2 playlists in Year 11, something that content creators and a big part of the community asked for as part of the Save Siege movement. These playlists, however, will be launched as part of the Arcade mode and they will be used for testing purposes: if the players show the playlists some love, they are likely to stay in the game.

The changes announced for Year 11, especially the distribution of content across a season and the increase in the number of tweaks added, should make the overall Rainbow Six Siege X experience fresher. At the end of the day, however, a big issue that could ruin Ubisoft's great intentions is cheating: after all, if the game is plagued by cheaters, players won't be able to enjoy their stay in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Tackling this problem is extremely complicated, but Ubisoft revealed that they will double the number of R6 ShieldGuard updates in Operation Tenfold Pursuit; a step into the right direction. All in all, we expect the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege X to be a great one. Make sure to try it out starting from today as the Test Server is opening on November 17!

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich