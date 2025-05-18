Ubisoft to add mini map to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 10 Season 4

Two months after the celebration of the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase in Atlanta, Georgia, and shortly before the start of RE:L0:AD's grand final, Ubisoft revealed the Year 10 Roadmap.

Starting with an extensive look on Year 10 Season 2, also known as Operation Daybreak, Ubisoft also offered a quick glance on what's to come in Year 10 Season 3 and Year 10 Season 4.

While the show has been stolen by Clash's rework and Rainbow Six Siege X's features, which will all come in Operation Daybreak, other upcoming brand-new features started some debates about the future of the game. One of them is the addition of a mini map to Rainbow Six Siege Year 10 Season 4.

The goal of adding a mini map in Rainbow Six Siege is simple: making it easier for the player to move across any map. Considering that Rainbow Six Siege's maps have multiple floors and tenths of rooms, creating a mini map is an idea that's really hard to bring to reality.

Despite the difficulty behind the concept, Ubisoft is going to implement the mini map starting with Year 10 Season 4. However, don't get too excited just yet, because there's a catch: Rainbow Six Siege's mini map will only be a training mode feature.

During the Year 10 Roadmap reveal, Ubisoft only showed a small teaser of the mini map. The video showed a player running around Clubhouse's second floor. As the player stays on the same floor for the entirety of the video, we can't say how the mini map changes when the player goes from the second to the first floor and vice versa. Therefore, we believe this concept is in its early stages.

As of now, it's impossible to say if Rainbow Six Siege's mini map concept will also be used in online playlists, like Quick Match, Unranked, or Ranked. However, it's worth mentioning that Rainbow Six Siege's brand-new 6v6 game mode Dual Front will also include a mini map.

All in all, adding a mini map in Rainbow Six Siege is a great idea and a feature to be considered especially by newcomers or players who simply want to perfectly learn every map in the game.