Ubisoft reveals starting dates of BLAST 2025 Rainbow Six Siege Esports Stage 1

Ubisoft has revealed the starting dates for the first stage of the 2025 BLAST Rainbow Six Siege Esports season.

As revealed at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the Six Invitational 2025, the next chapter of Rainbow Six Siege Esports will be like no other. Starting with the return of the Challenger League, now known as the Challenger Series, the twenty teams included in the R6 Share 2025 Program will return to action in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in a brand-new tournament called Reload.

Just a few weeks later, the 2025 BLAST Rainbow Six Siege Esports season will officially begin. For those unaware, the upcoming season has seen an important reduction in the number of top flight leagues as some divisions have merged to create four super leagues: Europe MENA League, North America League, South America League, and APAC League.

With the whole esports system changing, including the Global Standings, the number of BLAST R6 Majors, and many more, fans are thrilled to know more about what's next in the game's competitive scene. Today, Ubisoft revealed the start of the four mentioned leagues.

As per Ubisoft's Esports webpage, here are all of the starting and ending dates for the BLAST 2025 Rainbow Six Siege Esports Stage 1:

Europe MENA League Stage 1 : 16 June to 23 July

: 16 June to 23 July North America League Stage 1 : 12 June to 24 July

: 12 June to 24 July South America League Stage 1 : 7 June to 20 July

: 7 June to 20 July APAC League Stage 1: 11 June to 27 July

Keep in mind that there's no BLAST R6 Major to be played right after the conclusion of the first stage, with the only BLAST R6 Major of the season being played in November 2025. The winner will automatically qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

