Ubisoft reveals Showdown will return to Rainbow Six Siege on June 25

Ubisoft has unveiled today the official date for the return of Showdown, a time-limited 3v3 game mode set in the wild west. According to Ubisoft's post on X, Showdown will return to Rainbow Six Siege on June 25.

Rainbow Six Siege's Showdown was first released in Operation Phantom Sight. The event was introduced to Rainbow Six Siege on July 2, 2019, and was removed two weeks later, on July 16, 2019. Two years later, Showdown made a brief return as the game mode was re-introduced to Rainbow Six Siege from September 21, 2021, to September 28, 2021.

Showdown takes place in Fort Truth. It's a small map, which makes it almost impossible for players to hide from their enemies. With the map being small and the number of players being reduced from ten to six, the Showdown experience is smooth, exciting, and fast.

However, some players could feel frustrated in Showdown, and that's because of the lack of weapons. In Showdown, players only have access to the BOSG.12.2 and the LFP586. If you're not great at aiming and one shot kills aren't your thing, you could find Showdown frustrating.

In previous editions of Showdown, players had access to the attackers Ash, Twitch, Glaz, Capitao, and Maverick, and the defenders Rook, Caveira, Alibi, Maestro, and Kaid. These operators received special uniforms and headgears, as well as unique weapon skins. We expect the same operators to be included in the return of Showdown, and more operators could be added too.

Unfortunately, no more information has been released so far. However, we will write more about Rainbow Six Siege's Showdown as soon as Ubisoft reveals more information.

