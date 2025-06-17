Valkyrie's Paragon Bundle is here: Ubisoft has released the first-ever Mythical Collection to Rainbow Six Siege

On June 5, 2025, Ubisoft surprised the fans with the reveal of Valkyrie's Paragon Bundle.

The short video released included a first look at Valkyrie's Paragon weapon skin for her MPX, a cosmetic that would completely transform the gun into a sword when triggering the weapon inspect animation. Logically, fans quickly got excited.

Well, today, almost a fortnight later, Ubisoft has finally released Valkyrie's Paragon Bundle. While the collection's looks already make it a one-of-a-kind, this set of cosmetics is actually unique because Valkyrie's Paragon Bundle is the first Mythical Bundle released in Rainbow Six Siege.

Valkyrie's Paragon Bundle has been heavily criticized by some people in the Rainbow Six Siege community because its looks are far away from Rainbow Six Siege's realistic concept. After all, having a submachine gun that can transform into a sword isn't realistic at all.

While their point is valid, we think both concepts can coexist. The excitement around the Valkyrie Paragon Bundle is really high, and players have already praised Ubisoft's work on this one. Regardless of if you're a fan or not, we all agree these bundles are what actually make big money.

However, it's time to speak about the elephant in the room. Logically, a bundle that includes two animated gun skins and a mythical gun skin, a mythical operator card, a victory celebration, a mythical and universal weapon charm, an animated gadget skin, and mythical headgear and uniform, will be expensive.

At the time of writing, Valkyrie Paragon Bundle costs 4,500 R6 Credits for Battle Pass owners and 5,000 R6 Credits for non-Battle Pas owners. In real money terms, Valkyrie's Paragon Bundle costs between USD$35 and USD$40.

