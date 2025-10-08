Ubisoft release special Mute bundle to commemorate FaZe Clan's Six Invitational 2025 championship

Ubisoft have released a special Mute bundle to commemorate FaZe Clan's Six Invitational 2025 win. It was Brazil's third Six Invitational following Ninjas in Pyjamas and w7m esports' victories in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

FaZe Clan ended up winning the last Rainbow Six Siege world championship after a Lower Bracket run that included victories against Team Liquid, Virtus.pro, Team Falcons, Spacestation, Unwanted, and FURIA Esports. In the grand final, the Brazilians took down Team BDS after a 3-1 victory.

Almost eight months later and as the Six Invitational 2026 slowly approaches us, Ubisoft have released a collection to commemorate FaZe Clan's win in Boston.

Mute S.I. Champion Bundle

The Mute S.I. Champion bundle includes items for the S.A.S. defender, including a piece of headgear, a uniform, a weapon skin for the M590A1 shotgun, and a universal weapon charm.

Here's a look at all of the items included in Mute S.I. Champion collection:

Headgear

Uniform

M590A1 shotgun skin

S.I. Champion 2025 weapon charm

The items included in the Mute S.I. Champion bundle can't be purchased individually as the collection has to be bought entirely in order to have access to any of the cosmetics.

For Rainbow Six Siege X Membership players, the Mute S.I. Champion bundle is 1,512 R6 Credits. Meanwhile, players who aren't part of the Membership will have to pay 1,680 R6 Credits to acquire the collection.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.