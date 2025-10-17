Ubisoft release new limited Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace drop called Aurora Particles

Ubisoft have released a new limited Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace drop called Aurora Particles. Starting from October 18 and until October 20 at 4 PM CEST, players will be able to entry the exclusive drop.

As in previous months, this exclusive, time-limited Marketplace drop only includes 5,000 items. This means that only a few thousands of Rainbow Six Siege X players will end up successfully claiming the skin.

This month's Marketplace drop is the Aurora Particles, a skin exclusive to Finka and Thunderbird's SPEAR .308. This weapon is hardly used in Rainbow Six Siege X given these two operators' positions in the current meta. In fact, Finka is mainly played with her LMG, and not the SPEAR .308. Still, securing one of the 5,000 Aurora Particles skins would be great, especially considering these usually sell well.

If you want to have a chance to get your hands on this exclusive skin, here's how to enter the drop:

Go to Rainbow Six Siege X's Marketplace here

Information about Aurora Particles' limited drop should appear on the home page, press on it

Press on Enter Drop

After correctly following the three steps, you will have to wait until the conclusion of the drop. Then, you will get an email telling you if you have won one of the 5,000 skins. Don't worry if the answer you get is a negative one; there will be more drops in the future!

After correctly following the three steps, you will have to wait until the conclusion of the drop. Then, you will get an email telling you if you have won one of the 5,000 skins. Don't worry if the answer you get is a negative one; there will be more drops in the future!