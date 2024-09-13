Ubisoft launch free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege

Since Tom Clancy's Rainbow Siege Siege's release in December 2015, Ubisoft's shooter has been one of the best FPSs on the market. The number of operators, maps, and ways of playing the game makes every round feel unique.

However, this is a double-edged sword. As the game is complicated, some fans are not willing to put in the time to learn the basics and inevitably never get to experience the game's full experience.

If you're one of those FPS fans, hear us out: starting from September 12 until September 16, players will be able to play Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for free.

Despite having access to the game for free, players will be able to enjoy every single feature in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, including the Practise Field, Quick Match, and, if you get there, Ranked.

Additionally, during the Free Weekend, players will be able to get their hands on Ubisoft's shooter for cheaper as there's a time-limited offer that allows newcomers to save up to 67% when purchasing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

While Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege standard edition is in store for only US$8, the best offer right now is found in the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition can be purchased for US$9,90 and it includes the base game plus Year 1 and Year 2 operators. Normally, the Deluxe Edition costs US$29,99. The offer applies to PC, XBOX, and PlayStation users.

With the launch of Operation Twin Shells, now is the perfect time to download Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. The new season has seen the arrival of Skopós, the first wheelchair operator in the game. Although she's a disabled operator, the Greek defender helps on the battlefield thanks to her two humanoid robots.