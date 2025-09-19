Ubisoft add new Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace drop Sharkmouth for UMP45

Ubisoft have added a new Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace drop for Pulse and Castle's UMP45. The skin is called Sharkmouth.

Every month, Ubisoft release a drop in Rainbow Six Siege X's Marketplace. However, these monthly drops are limited as there are only 5,000 units of each. Therefore, Ubisoft gives every player the chance to manually enter the drop and send the weapon skin to a few lucky ones.

This month's drop, called Sharkmouth, is a weapon skin for Pulse and Castle's UMP45. The skin features various elements that send us to Operation Burnt Horizon, as the shark, the nukes, and the racing flag on the cosmetic really suit Rainbow Six Siege's Year 4 Season 1.

In fact, Operation Burnt Horizon included a seasonal weapon skin called Ocean's Teeth that's very similar to this month's drop Sharkmouth.

Although both skins have some similarities, it's fair to say Sharkmouth will be way more exclusive as only 5,000 people will get their hands on it. So, if you want to be one of them, follow the next steps to enter the Sharkmouth Marketplace drop:

Go to Rainbow Six Siege X's Marketplace here

Information about Sharkmouth's limited drop should appear on the home page, press on it

Press on Enter Drop

After following these three easy steps, you should be in the race for the Sharkmouth skin. If the "Enter Drop" option is locked, that means the drop hasn't started yet. The Sharkmouth drop will be open for everyone between September 19, 4 PM CEST, to September 22, 4 PM CEST.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.