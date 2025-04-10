Twisted Minds pick up former Team Falcons core to compete in EML Challenger Series 2025

Twisted Minds have picked up the former Rainbow Six Siege roster of Team Falcons. The squad from the MENA region will compete in the EML Challenger Series 2025 for a spot to compete in the region's top flight.

After a tough start to the 2024 season, the roster made three changes before the beginning of the second stage as they added Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli, Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi, and Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi.

The changes were fruitful almost immediately, as the lineup won the MENA League 2024 Stage 2 and finished among the best eight sides at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. The team's result in Canada saw them qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025, where they reached the tournament's Top 8.

However, despite the roster's results throughout the second half of the season, Team Falcons decided to part ways with the players and pick up Team BDS' Rainbow Six Siege roster — who had reached back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finals, finished in second place at the Six Invitational 2025, and won the Esports World Cup 2024.

Shortly after being dropped by Team Falcons, the players announced their intentions to keep playing together as they competed in the EML Challenger Series 2025 Open Qualifiers under the name of SuperNoobss. Since parting ways with Team Falcons, the team's only change was the addition of Abdellah "X.Ke" Wahabi to replace Robby, who joined Team BDS.

Following the team's win in the first EML Challenger Series 2025 Open Qualifier, the lineup secured a spot in the next stage of the competition. Today, right before the start of the group stage, Twisted Minds announced the signing.

Without a doubt, after the team's results in Montreal and Boston, Twisted Minds is one of the favorites to secure a spot in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1.

