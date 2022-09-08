TSM FTX picks up Gasher and Snake to complete roster

Seven months after being crowned Six Invitational champions, TSM FTX has completed a deep reimagining to its Rainbow Six squad after poor results in the first two stages of the season.

Brady "Chala" Davenport was the first departure, as the player decided to "take a break" after the conclusion of Stage 2. Heading to Gamers8, his spot was momentarily filled by Vipers eSports' member Snake, with TSM deciding to trial the Challenger League player.

Despite traveling to Saudi Arabia with TSM, Snake only got to play the first match after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 5. Against MIBR, the young player went 22-12 in a best-of-three maps series, as TSM won the match 2-0.

TSM's second departure of the transfer window came two months later as the team parted ways with Emilio "Geometrics" Laynez, with the Mexican joining Soniqs alongside former Parabellum Esports player Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff.

After his exit, TSM has decided to complete the roster by bringing Snake on permanently and also signing Gasher.

The former Aqualix player was the fourth-highest rated player in the NAL Challenger League Stage 2, scoring a SiegeGG Rating of 1.18. Coincidentally, Snake's rating was nearly the same, though he was rated slightly lower than his new teammate.

TSM expects to get back on track with these two signings, after finishing Stage 1 and Stage 2 in ninth and eighth position respectively.

TSM's 115 SI Points after the first two stages mean the American lineup will probably have to play the Regional Qualifier to be at the Six Invitational 2023, so a deep rebuilding before the final split might be a good idea.