Oxygen Esports announce exit from Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene

Oxygen Esports have announced their exit from Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene. Oxygen Esports had joined the ecosystem in May 2020 after acquiring Team Reciprocity's roster.

Despite a lack of international and regional successes, Oxygen Esports secured some great results, specially at the Six Invitational. In six seasons, Oxygen Esports only missed out on the Six Invitational 2024. Additionally, the team's worst result in Rainbow Six Siege's most notorious competition was a Top 12 finish at the Six Invitational 2026. The rest of appearances finished in Top 8 and even a Top 3 finish, which happened at the Six Invitational 2023.

Oxygen Esports also qualified for three Six Majors, including Charlotte, Berlin, and Sweden. The team's best performance came on home soil, as they reached the semifinals of the Six Charlotte Major but lost against Astralis.

Finally, it's also worth mentioning some of the players that competed for Oxygen Esports, including some historical North American figures, such as Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez, Davide "FoxA" Bucci, Spencer "Slashug" Oliver, Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo, Mitch "Dream" Malson, Evan "Yoggah" Nelson, Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, Ethan "Nuers" James, Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil, Romman "Forrest" Breaux, or Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira.

Oxygen Esports' spot in the North America League 2025 will be filled by 100 Thieves. During the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft announced the American esports powerhouse as part of the R6 Share Program.