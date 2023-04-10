Top six tricks to improve your experience in Siege

Everyone knows that Rainbow Six Siege is a complicated game. It's tactical, you must have a deep knowledge of the operators and the maps, and if that wasn't enough, you must have decent aim. Let's face it: playing Rainbow Six Siege, sometimes, can be tough.

However, that doesn't mean that Rainbow Six Siege can't be fun. In fact, Rainbow Six Siege's gaming experience is unique. It's just about knowing how to enjoy it.

Here's seven tricks that we encourage you to implement in your Siege games to get the most out of your time in Rainbow Six Siege!

You must communicate

In Rainbow Six Siege, communicating isn't an option. It's a must. You must communicate constantly in Rainbow Six Siege.

Once you start doing so, your experience will automatically be upgraded. Compenetrating to choose operators that can work together and giving precise callouts are what makes the difference between losing and winning a game.

Sound is key

Rainbow Six Siege's sound is one of the most important aspects in the game.

Every sound is vital. Knowing the sound of each weapon can give you an idea of what operators is the enemy team using. Being able to listen an enemy approaching you will give you the upper hand in a gun fight. Even hearing gadgets being deployed can open you the door to surprise the enemies with an unexpected jumpout or runout. Be smart, but don't go too crazy!

Our advice is that, when playing Rainbow Six Siege, make sure that you can play with a headset. It will improve your experience!

Drone smartly

Drone phase isn't phone phase.

When attacking, make sure to use the 45 seconds of droning smartly. Knowing where the defenders are, the operators they use, and where the traps or gadgets are being deployed, will give you a huge advantage.

Moreover, you can use the droning phase to decide to repick your attacking operator. If you are playing Thatcher to help Thermite but the defenders aren't using Bandit, Kait, or Mute, you maybe want to go for another operator!

Be careful with spawn peekers

If a spawn peeker takes down your only hard breacher or your main entry fragger, you will probably end up losing the round.

Early frags are extremely important, and that's why you must pay extra attention when spawning in the map as an attacker.

Knowing every map's spawn peek is a solution to the problem, and can even lead to you getting important early kills. It will also stop you from raging after only being on the round for less than ten seconds. Play with your operator's life smartly!

Play with time

Playing with time in Rainbow Six Siege is a skill that players acquire during their Siege experience.

While getting frags and leading the standings is cool, sometimes, patience is better than shooting a few bullets.

Time is everything in Siege, hence why you must use it smartly. If you are roaming, try to push the attackers to lose ten extra seconds to clear you. If you are an anchor, use your gadgets to prevent the attackers from making an early push.

Teams only have three minutes to defeat their enemies. Be smart!

Don't overpeek

Overpeeking in Rainbow Six Siege is everyone's enemy. You will never stop doing it, we are all wild animals on the server!

Although you can go crazy every now and then, you must understand the wrong play may cost your team the round. Go crazy if you know you will get away with it. Don't jumpout or runout because you want to, do it because you have information (sound, cameras, etc.) about the attackers and confidence in your aim.

If you don't have any of those two, think twice about your action and the possible consequences! Knowing how to adjust your aggression in Siege is extremely important!