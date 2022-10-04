Top Moments from APAC South Day 3: Elevate choke 4-1 lead, Knights get first points, league heads for one-week break

Image: Ubisoft/Joao F.

Here is how Day 3 of the APAC South Division looked like:

FURY 7-5 Elevate

7-5 Dire Wolves 7-4 Gaimin Gladiators

7-4 Knights 8-6 Wildcard Gaming

Play of the day: Dire Wolves Amaru-assisted execute

An unusual use of Amaru from Dire Wolves saw them break the Gaimin Gladiators defense within mere seconds, preventing the Indonesians from building a comfortable two-round cushion up once more.

The round also featured the somewhat less-popular operator picks of Capitao and Glaz alongside Dokkaebi and Lion, with no hard breach utility, impact EMP grenades, or fragmentation grenades in sight.

The move was well premediated and saw the Amaru smash through a Kiba barricade on the Games Room window, push through smoke, get a kill while flashbanged by a teammate. With the Capitao on the large Dorm Window and Lion pushing through attic, Gaimin Gladiators had their attention split and failed to even secure one kill.

Player of the day: Reeps96

New Dire Wolves signing Weichen "Reeps96" Wu was by far and away the best player on the third day, as he finished with an impressive SiegeGG Rating of 1.52 stemming from a 14-6 K-D and unbeaten 3-0 entry split. He also achieved a match-best KOST figure of 82 percent.

The Chinese player, who moved to Thailand just before the start of the first Stage 3 play day in order to play, has been a revelation for Dire Wolves. He has helped his team rocket up into third place in the APAC South Division with a game in hand over first-placed FURY.

Described as the "Asian Spoit" by his coach, Odin "Odin" Hempel, Reeps96 could soon be taking the Swede on in the November Major.

Surprise of the day: FURY

This is an easy title to hand to FURY.

FURY were playing seemingly-runaway league leaders Elevate, who started their season with a jaw-dropping 7-1 demolition of Knights and followed it up with a 7-4 win over Tyde. Elevate were also simply on a 2022 high that started with a top 12 finish at the Six Invitational 2022 and a very close to w7m esports in the Berlin Major quarter-finals.

Elevate headed into Stage 3 bolstering their backroom with the signing of Oxygen Esports player Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez as well, to much surprise and fanfare. But while they are almost certainly headed to the Six Invitational 2023, they are no longer looking favourites for the November Major thanks to FURY.

FURY, for their part, have been making quiet and steady improvements since the start of this season. After securing zero points in Stage 1, they leapt into action with the signings of Sumate "i9" Srimabut and Sirasit "BGMan" Ariyasirisopon.

They only finished in sixth place in Stage 2 and were not set to be one of the contenders for the two Major-qualification berths, especially after losing to Dire Wolves on the first day of Stage 3. Now, however, they have stunned viewers and Elevate, coming back from 1-4 and taking three points against their Thai rivals.

If their form continues, they could effectively secure qualification to the November Major next play day with a win over Gaimin Gladiators.

Top moments of the day

Here's a quickfire rundown of other top moments in APAC South last week.

Knights get their first points

After a shockingly poor start to Stage 3, despite arguably upgrading their roster with the signing of Matin "SpeakEasy" Yunos, Knights have finally got on the board with an 8-6 win over Wildcard Gaming.

Wildcard have historically been one of the poorest-performing teams in APAC South, but got a strong boost with two new signings in Stage 3, including former Chiefs ESC player Kelton "bouncinballz" Mclachlan.

Despite that, Knights were up 6-4 at one point and should have been able to secure the full three points. But missteps, combined by capitalisation upon the mistakes by an eager Wildcard, meant that overtime was necessary for Knights to take the win.

Sapper steps down from Elevate playing roster

Elevate announced on Oct. 2 that Atibordee "Sapper" Noichan has stepped down from the playing roster due to "personal reasons" and will be "taking a break from competition". Team substitute Pirapat "AnGryX" Pimthanapoonporn will be standing in for Sapper in the meantime.

Read the full article here.

APAC South halfway through ahead of break week

Owing to Chiefs ESC disbanding, APAC South has become a seven-team league for Stage 3. As a result, there will be no play day this Thursday, on Oct. 6.

Instead, APAC South will return on Oct. 13, but will still have its fifth play day the same week -- two days later on Saturday, Oct. 15.