Top 3 esports tournaments in 2024

The world of e-sports is really still rapidly expanding and millions of people watch and participate in the games all over the world. Turning to the year 2024, several tournaments can be mentioned for their scale, the amounts of the prize and the list of participants. Here in this article, look at the three biggest e-sport events in the year 2024 to watch out for as a gamer.

The International 2024

Dota 2’s biggest annual event, The International (TI), is the most significant and most awaited e-sport event that happens across the globe. TI is an e-sports tournament that is organized by Valve Corporation and has become the reference for other competitions with its huge prize pools, high production value and exciting matches.

Similar to the previous years, TI 2024 has a cool prize pool that is between $15 to $50 million and is mostly generated from the sale of the in-game Battle Pass. It is also important to note that this huge financial reward pulls in the best Dota 2 teams which means that the matches are always intense. This year’s event is back in Copenhagen, Denmark; a city with a highly passionate e-sports audience and high-tech facilities. An Arena with its great capacity and equipment will be the venue of the given championship and everyone who will attend it either live or online will have a great time.

The TI 2024 will consist of the 16 best teams in the world and all of them had to fight for their position through regional championships and Dota Pro Circuit. The fans will be hoping to watch BIG names like OG, Team Secret and Evil Geniuses and new talents trying to shine on the international stage. It is not only a tournament, it is a great event where people celebrate Dota 2 and the community. It merges the players, the fans and the developers in a display of talent, tactic and creativity. Due to the intense plotlines as well as the massive rewards, TI 2024 is a tournament that every fan of e-sports should watch. Competition is another major factor that is escalating the use of sweepstake casinos and here, TI attracts a global audience through the provision of a competitive platform that integrates entertainment aspects.

League of Legends World Championship 2024

The League of Legends World Championship or simply Worlds, is another sporting event on the e-sports calendar. Worlds 2024 is an international championship to be hosted by Riot Games where the best teams from the various regional leagues will be competing.

The championship this year is scheduled to happen in London, Paris and Berlin and these are big cities in Europe that have always attracted gamers. Worlds are well-known for regional competition, especially between the Korean team from LCK, the Chinese team from LPL, the European team from LEC and the North American team from LCS. These areas offer new gameplay and tactics, which is why some of the most exciting and unglued matches are played.

Riot Games also has a cunning way of engaging its fan base through in-game events, streamers, and fan-base-related events. The Worlds 2024 play-by-play broadcast will include additional AR and/or VR production, which will give the viewers a more engaging experience. League of Legends World Championship is the biggest event and has audiences in millions across the globe. It shows not only the greatest level of competitive League of Legends but also the development of e-sport as the new entertainment. Rivalry, teamwork, and the contemporary world setting make Worlds 2024 a major event in the e-sport calendar.

CS Major Championship 2024

One cannot also fail to mention the CS Major Championships which are ranked as some of the highest-level events in the Counter-Strike game. The event is organized by Valve Corporation and the Majors are created to bring the best teams from the world to compete for victory and a big amount of money.

The Major of 2024 took place in Copenhagen Denmark. It is a city with vibrant culture enthusiasts and lovers of the electronic sport so the environment for the Major was very much suitable. The Major had 24 teams, these were made up of the representatives from the regional qualifiers and the Legends who returned. Some great team performances were seen and there were some nail-biting moments as well. Valve and the event organizers were famous for the high quality of the production. The 2024 Major also brought new broadcasting features like the player’s point of view, detailed statistics and various in-match cameras which were also quite entertaining.

Counter-Strike Major Championship is really one of the most popular tournaments in the world of e-sports with rich history and tense fights. Besides, the Major included the recognition of the best CS team in the world, the productive duration of the game, and its presence in the e-sports industry. The Major in Copenhagen in 2024 was one of the best tournaments that presented all the best that the competitive CS has.

Conclusion

The industry of e-sports will really only grow further and 2024 will be one of the most significant years for the tournaments. The International, League of Legends World Championship and CS: Out of all the tournaments, there is a special category of Major Championship, which was characterized by the size of prize funds and the level of competition. These events not only define e-sports’ competitive spirit but also unite people from various regions to share their love and skills for competitive gaming. As you excitedly look forward to these tournaments, one thing is really clear: E-sports is more promising than ever for the future.