These are the three must-watch games on Day 4 of the Six Invitational 2023

Banner image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

With only two days remaining before the conclusion of the group stage, every round counts today.

Note: All the games start at 10 AM (UTC -5)

10 AM - Soniqs vs MNM Gaming

MNM Gaming's start to the Six Invitational 2023 has left everyone speechless. The Europeans' victories against Wolves Esports and Dire Wolves were followed by a 2-0 victory against the Jönköping Major grand-finalists Team Liquid.

Now, the marshmallows have earned themselves the right to compete for Group B's top seed in their final game of the group stage against Soniqs.

MNM currently top the standings as the only team in the competition with three 2-0 victories to its name. Their opponents today, Soniqs, are also unbeaten in the competition after defeating Wolves Esports and Team Liquid.

Soniqs' brand new signing, Ben "CTZN" McMillan, is currently the team's best player in the competition with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.23. Today's match against MNM will be a special one for him, as was part of the organization when they first were promoted to Europe's top-flight.

After being picked up by Natus Vincere, the British player won the Pro League Season 10 Finals alongside current MNM IGL Leon "neLo" Pesic.

Meanwhile, four MNM players are currently the top 10 players in the Six Invitational 2023, with Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard being the best player in the competition with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.36.

1 PM - KOI vs Spacestation Gaming

While all things point towards w7m esports inevitably topping the standings in Group A, KOI and Spacestation Gaming will face off today in a very important match to qualify for the upper bracket of the playoffs.

The American lineup will head to the match to try and shake off yesterday's performance against the Brazilians, as the astronauts could only win one of the 15 rounds played. Spacestation also conceded the only 7-0 of the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, KOI head to their third game of the group stage after a closer-than-hoped victory against Elevate. After an overtime victory on Bank, KOI had to come back from a five-round deficit on Chalet to win the final map of the series by 7-5.

Both teams met in the Six Invitational 2022 group stage in a very similar situation to today's, as the winner of the match would finish among the best three teams in the group -- while the loser would eventually finish in fourth place. Much has changed since then though, as Leon "LeonGids" Giddens and Pascal "Cryn" Alouane are the only players left from that Rogue roster.

At the same time, G2 Esports will face Elevate in a match that could shake the group stage heading to the final game day of the competition. The Thai squad need a 2-0 win to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive, otherwise they will be consigned to a group stage exit.

7 PM - Astralis vs LOS oNe

LOS oNe and Astralis, who currently are in first and second place respectively of Group C, will meet in today's matches.

The Brazilians surprised everyone with a strong showing against the Jönköping Major champions Team BDS, who lost for a second time in the Six Invitational 2023 following the team's defeat on Day 1 against CYCLOPS athlete gaming.

Now, LOS oNe must face the North American rosters Astralis and Oxygen Esports to finish at the top of the Group C standings. First, they will face Astralis.

Astralis climbed to second place in the group after a one-sided victory against the Japanese roster, as the North American team came from losing their match against their regional opponents Oxygen Esports.

If LOS oNe defeat Astralis, the Brazilians will likely face Oxygen Esports to determine who heads to the playoffs as Group C's top-seeded roster. However, LOS oNe could get the job done today if they defeat Astralis 2-0 and CAG do the same against Oxygen Esports.