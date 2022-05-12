These are the best Rainbow Six Extraction operators to win Nightmare Fog

Rainbow Six Extraction's new game mode, Nightmare Fog, has now hit the live version of the game. Players seem to be excited and curious to find out what hides inside the purple fog.

Read more: Rainbow Six Crisis Event Nightmare Fog introduces new game mode, new enemy, new tech

But this mode is hard. To come out on top of the fog, delusions, and aliens, you'll need the right strategy and the right squad.

What are the best Rainbow Six Extraction operators for Nightmare Fog?

After trying out the wild Nightmare Fog experience, we highly advise you to give a chance to the following operators.

Doc

Once the Neurotoxin levels are over 100, operators start losing health points. That's when Doc comes to save the day. His stim pistol is possibly the best ally you can have.

Finka

Just like Doc, Finka can boost her teammates with extra health points — which can eventually make a huge difference. She also brings her iconic LMG to the battlefield, which is incredibly useful against the herds of Archaeans.

Rook

As you could notice from our first two suggestions, health points are important in this game mode. With that in mind, our third recommendation won't be a surprise for some.

Rook is another great option to consider if we want to have as many health points as possible. His armor pack can be differential once your Neurotoxin levels surpass the 100 points barrier.

Capitão

His unique gadget won't make a difference — but his LMG might. Against the herds of Archaeans, weapons with great amounts of bullets and big magazines have the best chance of survival. Just get the job quickly. Dirty, but quickly.

Zofia

Zofia's LMG is just the same. Her KS79 Lifeline can also be pretty useful in certain combat situations. She can also withstand. Yep, she is a great addition to any roster.

What are the best gadgets to bring to Rainbow Six Extraction's Nightmare Fog?

Operators bring gadgets that can be used to have a better chance of completing the mission. Here are some you should definitely use!

For a complete list of all the gadgets, have a look at our Rainbow Six Extraction gadgets guide.

Revive Kit

You must bring the Revive Kit. Always. It will give you the chance to withstand, and run to the extraction point — or, if you think it's viable, complete the mission.

React Laser

You cannot go into the fog without your React Laser. With it, you won't have to waste bullets to open your path through the Sprawl. Remember, the slower you walk in the fog, the more time you will spend inside the fog.

Recon Drone

Drones are pivotal in this game mode. You can stay in a safe zone with no fog while droning, gathering information to know where you must go exactly. With the proper information, you and your teammates won't have to waste time killing enemies and walking around in circles inside the fog — which, remember, will raise your Neurotoxin levels.