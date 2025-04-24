The Next Big Esports? Why ‘Roguelike’ Games Could Be Perfect for Competitive Play

For a long time, esports has been shaped by a few dominant genres—first-person shooters, MOBAs, and battle royale titles. Their fast pace, strategic depth, and global player bases have helped them anchor massive events, sponsorships, and betting markets. They aren't just popular to play—they're among the most bet-on in the esports world, drawing action across platforms with everything from live odds to outright winner bets.

Now, another genre is quietly gaining ground as a possible addition to the competitive scene: roguelike games.

At first glance, it is an odd fit. Roguelikes are punishing, random, and usually solo. They challenge players to work through unpredictable systems, often without handholding. It's less about going head-to-head and more about outlasting whatever the game throws at you.

But the longer people look at the genre, the more they see opportunity. The format’s unpredictability, the demand for quick decision-making, and the growing popularity of roguelikes among streamers all point toward something esports-ready.

Betting interest could follow that growth. Just like traditional esports, competitive roguelike formats would offer plenty of room for wagers on time trials, survival scores, and head-to-head races.

Understanding Roguelikes: More Than Just Random Levels

Roguelike games take their name from a 1980 title called Rogue. The original Rogue introduced several mechanics that have become cornerstones of the genre: randomly generated levels, permanent death, and turn-based movement on grid-based maps.

Over time, the label has expanded to include “rogue-lite” titles—games that share some but not all of these core traits. In modern terms, a roguelike is any game that features procedural generation and a high-stakes progression loop. You play, you lose, you start over—with every run being different from the last. Games like Hades, Dead Cells, Slay the Spire, and Enter the Gungeon fall into this category, each bringing its own twist to the format.

What links them all is unpredictability. You’re not memorizing levels. You’re adapting in real-time to whatever the game throws at you. The skills needed to excel in a roguelike aren’t just about execution, but about quick thinking, efficiency, and risk management under constant pressure.

That’s exactly why some believe the genre could thrive in a competitive setting.

Every Run is Different — and That Levels the Field

One major critique of many competitive games is the dominance of meta strategies. In MOBAs, top-tier players often rely on the same champions or builds. In shooters, the map layout becomes muscle memory. Over time, creativity suffers and matches feel more rehearsed than reactive.

Roguelikes disrupt that. Players can't rely on memorization because the game changes with every run. Success comes from adaptation. You might get a great weapon early or not find one until it’s almost too late. You have to think on the fly.

That kind of format creates suspense, not just for players but also for spectators. A new run doesn’t just reset the game—it resets the stakes. Fans won’t be watching the same plays on the same maps. They’ll be watching how players think.

High Skill Ceiling With No Perfect Playbook

Another strength of roguelikes lies in how they reward mastery. The randomness may seem like chaos, but seasoned players know how to control what they can and make smart bets with what they can’t. Over time, they develop a deep understanding of enemy patterns, item synergies, and route optimization.

There’s no "correct" way to win a roguelike, meaning top players must learn to work with imperfect tools. In a tournament setting, this can make matches far more engaging. Audiences aren’t just watching who shoots faster or clicks better—they’re watching people solve a puzzle under pressure, with limited time and resources.

In the same way chess games unfold differently with each opponent, roguelike esports could showcase how different styles respond to the same unpredictable conditions.

Speedrunning, But with Consequences

Speedrunning has always had a close connection to roguelikes. The structure of the genre lends itself to racing against time. But unlike traditional speedruns—where the maps and enemy placements are often fixed—roguelike speedruns force players to react to random seeds.

This makes roguelike speedrun competitions naturally compelling. Who clears the game fastest with the tools they’re given? Who takes the safer route? Who gambles and gets punished?

Events like AGDQ (Awesome Games Done Quick) have shown that roguelike segments get strong viewer engagement. Turning that energy into a more regular competitive format, with brackets, live commentary, and time-based scoring, is a natural next step.

Conclusion

Roguelikes aren’t polished arenas or symmetrical maps. They’re unpredictable, messy, and full of curveballs. But that’s what makes them special. That chaos forces creativity. It brings out problem-solving. And in the right hands, it creates unforgettable moments.

As esports looks for its next wave—something fresh, skill-based, and full of energy—roguelikes quietly tick all the boxes. Not because they mimic what came before, but because they do something few genres dare to: they make every moment feel earned.