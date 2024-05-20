Team Secret becomes first team to qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester Finals

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasnajder

Team Secret became the first roster to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Finals after defeating Team Bliss on Bank and Border by 7-4 scores. The German Marc "Jume" Steinmann was the best player in the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.50 and a K-D of 24-13 (+11).

Both teams headed to today's clash after winning their initial two games. While the Europeans had defeated FaZe Clan and DarkZero Esports, the Australians had taken E1 Sports and M80 down.

Curiously enough, both Team Secret and Team Bliss had previously won on Bank in Manchester as they defeated DarkZero Esports and M80 there, respectively. With the Europeans being fine with playing the map again, the Australians picked it as the first of the series. Meanwhile, Team Secret picked Border.

Following a 4-2 defensive half for Team Secret on Bank, Team Bliss quickly answered back with a successful round that included a 3K by Morgan "Fishoguy" Ishizaka. However, Jume stopped Team Bliss' comeback hopes with a 1v3 clutch in round nine. Eventually, the Europeans secured a 7-4 map win.

Unfortunately for the Australians, Border followed a similar script. While Team Bliss had a rock-solid start which allowed them to grab an early 3-0 lead, the Europeans managed to secure two rounds before switching sides. On defense, Team Secret watered down each one of the attacks performed by the Australians.

With this result, Team Secret becomes the first roster to clinch a BLAST R6 Major Manchester spot. Meanwhile, Team Bliss will play another BO3 series tomorrow for a chance to follow Secret's footsteps.