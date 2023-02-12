Team Secret become final team eliminated from Six Invitational 2023 playoff contention

Banner image: Ubisoft / @robincerutti

Team Secret have been eliminated from the Six Invitational 2023 following their first map loss against FaZe Clan. Before today's defeat, the European lineup had fallen against Heroic on Day 2 DarkZero Esports on Day 3, and against M80 on Day 4.

Team Secret's only point in the group stage so far came from a 1-2 loss against the Charlotte Major champions, with all the maps in the series being decided in overtime.

Despite their brief stay in the competition, Secret's run has likely been a strong learning experience for a squad with three rookies -- especially considering the lineup has gone through multiple roster changes this season.

Against all the odds, Team Secret qualified for the Six Invitational 2023 by winning the EU SI 2023 Closed Qualifier in flawless fashion after three 2-0 victories against Natus Vincere and Outsiders, beating the latter twice.

Now, they will return to Europe under the guidance of Marlon "Twister" Mello in preparation for the 2023 season.