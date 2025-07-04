Team Secret announces new academy roster after picking up French orgless mix Les galériens

Team Secret has picked up the French mix Les galérients to participate in Europe's Tier 2 circuit. Despite the lineup being predominantly made up of French talent, the team also includes the international champion Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi.

While he's mainly known for his four-year stay at Team BDS, where he won the Six Jönköping Major, two Gamers8 editions, and two European League Finals, the Frenchman has also played for other renowned teams like Team Vitality and ENCE.

Although fans will surely think of Elemzje's career at French esports organizations, the most experienced viewers will likely link this move to the Frenchman's year-and-a-half stay at Team Secret, which went from August 2018 to February 2020. During that time, Elemzje collected back-to-back Top 4 finishes at the Six Paris Major and the Six August Major as well as winning the Allied Esports Vegas Minor 2019. Over five years after his departure from Team Secret, the Frenchman is now back.

Team Secret's new academy lineup also includes the former ENCE players Baptiste "JaKs" Dedienne and Théo "Frenchy" Leguay, who competed in the Europe League 2024, as well as Jawad "Linkoo" Oudghiri and Marteau. Last but not least, Razig "DraZ" Abida will be the team's coach.

Except for Elemzje, the French mix competed together as Les galériens in the Europe and MENA Challenger Series 2025. After a 3-1 run in the Swiss Stage, the orgless mix was pushed to the Lower Bracket of the Playoffs after a 0-2 defeat against the eventual Top 2 side WYLDE. Unfortunately, despite upsetting Twisted Minds with a 2-0 win, the French roster was knocked out after a 1-2 loss against Eminem Academy.

More recently, Les galériens qualified for the R6 Central Combine 2025 after a second-place finish in the second open qualifier. The lineup will compete this season for Team Secret in Europe's Tier 2.

