Team Liquid signs hugzord as new Rainbow Six Siege coach

Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

Team Liquid has announced the signing of Vitor “hugzord” Hugo, who will join the Rainbow Six Siege squad as the team’s new coach. The move comes after Adenauer “Silence” Alvarenga’s retirement, who has been moved to “a different position” in Team Liquid.

Hugzord is a well-known face in the Brazilian scene as his debut came in Season 4 of the ESL Pro League, back in April 2017. Despite representing many teams, including Team oNe, MiBR, or Black Dragons, the 23-year-old has only competed at two international events – the OGA PIT Season 3 in Croatia and the Six Invitational 2020 in Canada, both representing MiBR.

His last experience in the region’s top-flight came for Black Dragons, before he was dropped alongside João “Yoona” Gabriel after a seventh-place finish in BR6’s 2021 season and a quarter-final exit from the Copa do Brasil Stage 1.

Team Singularity was Hugzord’s last experience as a player, where he competed in multiple Liga Six, got first-rounded in stages two and three of Copa do Brasil, and finished in sixth of Brazil’s Challenger League.

Following Team Singularity’s departure from the scene, Hugzord has decided to move on, put aside his days as a player, and transition from player to coach. With Silence leaving Team Liquid, another ex-professional player with almost five years of regional and international experience might just be the right move.

Team Liquid’s last transfers in Rainbow Six Siege left everyone speechless, as the roster decided to drop the team’s IGL Thiago “xS3xyCake” Reis and João “HSnamuringa” Deam. Brazil’s prospects Gabriel “AsK” Santos and Pablo “resetz” Oliveira joined the team instead. Curiously, resetz was one of the two transfers that Black Dragons made to substitute Hugzord and Yoona before last season’s Stage 2.

After yesterday’s announcement, this is how Team Liquid looks before the beginning of BR6 2022:

André “NESKWGA” Oliveira Luccas “Paluh” Molina Paulo “psk1” Augusto Gabriel “AsK” Santos Pablo “resetz” Oliveira

Vitor “Hugzord” Hugo (coach) Marcelo “mcunha” Cunha (analyst)