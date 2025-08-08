Team Liquid bench AsK

Gabriel "AsK" Santos has announced on his personal X account that Team Liquid have benched him. The Brazilian had rejoined the Blue Cavalry in April 2025. Four months later, he has been dropped and is now open to negotiations.

The decision has come after Team Liquid finished in fifth place of the South America League 2025 Stage 1. The Brazilians were one map win away from qualifying for the Siege X Esports World Cup, but they failed to qualify for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after a 1-2 defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The 22-year-old first joined Team Liquid in September 2021, shortly after the conclusion of the Six Mexico Major. The Blue Cavalry ended up partying ways with the IGL in March 2023. After six months in the orgless mix of Escolinha do bubu, the player joined Black Dragons, where he led the team to a BLAST R6 Major Montreal qualification. His next move was joining Team Liquid for the 2025 season, but his stay in the roster has been cut short.

Some minutes after his first message, AsK released a second post explaining how his position changed in Team Liquid throughout the months, and also mentioned a possible offer from G2 Esports to acquire the IGL; which makes a lot of sense given G2 Esports' IGLing problems throughout the 2024 season and RE:L0:AD.

