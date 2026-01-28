Team Heretics to compete at the Six Invitational 2026 after picking up Project Zero

Spanish esports powerhouse Team Heretics will take part in the Six Invitational 2026 after picking up Project Zero. This marks the brand's return to Rainbow Six Siege X's esports scene after an absence of over five years, when the team parted ways with their Spain Nationals and Challenger League roster.

Earlier this month, Project Zero became the first Tier 2 roster to qualify for the Six Invitational since MKERS did so in December 2020. The European mix qualified for Rainbow Six Siege X's biggest competition of the year after pulling off a shocking run of results as they beat Pannuhuone, Virtus.pro, and Twisted Minds twice. The roster only lost two maps before qualifying for the tournament.

The lineup's most notable player is Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak who has already taken part in two Six Invitational editions, both for Team Secret. Surprisingly enough, the Polish player has yet to make the playoffs as he finished at the bottom of the standings in both times. The rest of players in the roster are mostly known for their appearances in Tier 2 and Tier 3 tournaments in Europe.

Team Heretics will make their debut at the Six Invitational 2026 on February 2, 2026, when they face off against BNK FEARX. The match will likely have a huge impact in the race to avoid group stage elimination as both rosters are the main candidates to finish at the bottom of Group A's standings. The European mix will also face off against BLAST R6 Major Munich champions M80, APAC Regional Finals champions Weibo Gaming, and Brazilian powerhouse Ninjas in Pyjamas.

