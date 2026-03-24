Team Heretics sign Italian orgless roster Giggioletti

Team Heretics have signed the Italian orgless roster Giggioletti to take part in the Europe and MENA League 2026. The Italians qualified for the region's top flight after winning the Challenger Series 2026.

Despite a slow performance in the Swiss Stage, the Italians stole the show in the playoffs after taking down Team Secret Academy, Team Heretics' previous lineup, and Maestro Esca.

The Italians are mainly known for their past experiences in MACKO Esports and Mkers. The team includes MACKO Esports' core of Alessio "Aqui" Aquiliano, Mario "Dora" Manzato, and Lorenzo "Lollo" Masuccio, as well as the young Italian talents Luca "Zaaramy" Rosa and Reaz.

Team Heretics have been put in Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff's Group A, which they will share with G2 Esports, Fnatic, Shifters, and Virtus.pro. The four best teams will move to the playoffs and fight alongside the four best rosters in Group B to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.