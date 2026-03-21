Team Falcons sign Esports World Cup 2025 champion and Six Invitational 2026 grand finalist Jume

Team Falcons have signed the Esports World Cup 2025 champion and Six Invitational 2026 grand finalist Marc "Jume" Steinmann. The German was one of the best players of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 and was recently chosen by SiegeGG as the third-best player of the BLAST R6 2025-20 season.

Under Team Secret, the German averaged a SiegeGG rating across all competitions in Year 10. His best performances came in the Europe and MENA League 2025 as he finished the regional season with a SiegeGG rating of 1.18.

The former Heroic and Team Secret player has joined Team Falcons to replace Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, who has joined G2 Esports. As SiegeGG reported on February 23, Team Falcons had benched Shaiiko and had chosen Jume as the Frenchman's replacement. The move has finally been confirmed by Team Falcons, a few weeks after Jume's departure from Team Secret had been made official.

The departure of Shaiiko and the signing of Jume mean that, for the first time in Team Falcons' history in Rainbow Six Siege, the team won't compete with a French-majority lineup. The only French players remaining in the team are Theo "LikEfac" Mariano and Loïc "BriD" Chongthep.

Team Falcons' first official match with Jume in the lineup will take place in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff which is expected to start on March 30, 2026.