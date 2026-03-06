SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 3rd: Jume

SiegeGG have chosen Marc “jume” Steinmann as the third best player in Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 10. The German was a crucial part of Team Secret’s success this season, winning the Esports World Cup 2025 and reaching the Six Invitational 2026 grand final.

Internationally, the now-former Team Secret player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.06 after playing 56 maps. Keep in mind, Team Secret has been the side to play the most international maps this season, followed by FURIA with 55 and FaZe Clan with 49.

Jume was an EVP at the BLAST R6 Major Munich and Team Secret’s second-best player at the Six Invitational 2026 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.11, only surpassed by Noah “Noa” Urwitz.

The German’s contributions to Team Secret’s season were undeniable. Although he was great internationally, Jume was brilliant in the Europe and MENA League 2025 especially during the final months of the season. There, he averaged the best SiegeGG rating (1.18), the best KOST, and the third-best K-D and entry balance.

Here’s a look at Jume’s stats in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.11 (7th)

: 1.11 (7th) KD (+/-) : 878-730 (+148) (5th)

: 878-730 (+148) (5th) Entry (+/-) : 142-92 (+50) (3rd)

: 142-92 (+50) (3rd) Maps played : 97

: 97 KOST : 68% (7th)

: 68% (7th) KPR : 0.80

: 0.80 SRV : 33%

: 33% Clutches : 17 (1oth)

: 17 (1oth) Plants : 12

: 12 HS% : 57

: 57 Operators mained: Deimos and Mute