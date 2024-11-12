Team Falcons qualify for BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals and will take part in the Six Invitational 2025

Team Falcons have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals after a 2-0 victory against the Chiefs. By doing so, the MENA League side has also qualified for the Six Invitational 2025.

Team Falcons qualified for Montreal after winning the MENA League 2024 Stage 2. In the play-ins, the green roster qualified for Montreal's Phase 2 after wins against ALPHA Team and the Chiefs.

Against all of the odds, the Falcons went through the first day of Phase 2 action unbeaten as they defeated DarkZero Esports and Team Secret, rosters that played in Manchester's semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

Despite losing to the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists FaZe Clan in the third round, Team Falcons ended up qualifying for Montreal's Finals after the team's second 2-0 victory against the Chiefs.

After securing a Top 8 finish in Montreal, Team Falcons have also secured enough SI Points to clinch a Six Invitational 2025 spot. As of now, the Falcons are in joint-eighth place alongside M80 with 350 SI Points.

Team Falcons' player Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli has been the tournament's best player so far as the Italian currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.35 after 11 maps played. For some context, the second-best SiegeGG rating in the competition is Eduardo "KDS" Chiste's 1.32 after five matches played.

Team Falcons will return to action on November 15 when the BLAST R6 Major Montreal quarterfinals kick off. Until then, there's a lot left to be played in Montreal as, by the time we're writing this, four quarterfinal spots are still up for grabs.