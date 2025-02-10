Team Falcons knock out Montreal champions w7m esports and will play against DarkZero Esports later today

Team Falcons have knocked out the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports after wins on Clubhouse and Skyscraper. Team Falcons' next match will be against DarkZero Esports in the Lower Bracket Round 2.

Match stats: Team Falcons 2-1 w7m esports

Despite the final result, the Brazilians had the better start to the series as they won four of the first five rounds, two of them being Azami 1v2 clutches from Denis "Dodez" Navas and Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel. By round ten, w7m esports reached Clubhouse's map point as they had two chances to close it out.

However, the tables were turned in Round 11 when Fayez "Jlad" Jallad completed a 5K to keep the green roster alive on the map. This was followed by another Team Falcons 5K to force overtime, this time by Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi. Eventually, the Falcons closed out the series with back-to-back round wins.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat on Clubhouse, the Brazilians redeemed themselves with a 7-4 win on Consulate to keep themselves alive. Eventually, the series was decided on Skyscraper, which felt like the Bulls had under control after winning the first three rounds. However, when the Bulls only needed one round to reach match point, the MENA League roster answered back with three consecutive attacks to take the win.

With this victory, the green roster has become the first team from MENA to place among the best twelve teams of a Six Invitational. Before this year's edition, the region's best performance was a Top 16 finish by Team Falcons at the Six Invitational 2024.