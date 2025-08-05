Team Falcons eliminated of Siege X Esports World Cup 2025

Team Falcons have been eliminated of the Siege X Esports World Cup after back-to-back defeats against Team Secret and Spacestation Gaming. This means that the current Siege Esports World Cup champions have been knocked out of the competition on day one.

Team Falcons' first match was a nail-biting BO1 series against Team Secret that saw the roster coached by Marlon "Twister" Mello taking a narrow 8-6 win to push the current champions to the Lower Bracket. Shortly after, Spacestation was confirmed as Team Falcons' opponent as the astronauts were ran over by w7m esports after the Brazilians took them down with a 7-1 win on Nighthaven Labs.

Looking at the head-to-head record, Team Falcons clearly had the upper hand. The Europeans had won their last three clashes against Spacestation, including wins in Atlanta, Manchester, and the Six Invitational 2025. However, today's result was just the opposite. The Americans handled Team Falcons a 3-7 loss on Nighthaven Labs, which was the Europeans' map pick. Finally, the astronauts claimed the win with an 8-7 victory on Border.

Unfortunately, the former Team BDS roster will head back home with a 13th - 16th place finish, which is definitely not what either the players and the fans had expected. This also means that two of the five teams from the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 have already been eliminated, as Gen.G Esports got knocked out of the competition after a 2-0 defeat against Weibo Gaming.

