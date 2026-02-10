Team Falcons and FaZe Clan to meet at the Six Invitational 2026 Upper Bracket Final

Team Falcons and FaZe Clan will meet at the Six Invitational 2026 Upper Bracket Final after taking down FURIA and Wildcard, respectively.

Team Falcons were the first to clinch a spot in the Six Invitational 2026 Upper Bracket Final after a one-sided victory against the RE:L0:AD champions FURIA. The series included 7-4 and 7-5 wins on Bank and Clubhouse. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan handed Wildcard their first defeat in the tournament as the Brazilians clinched 8-6 and 7-5 wins on Clubhouse and Border each.

This will be the second match between Team Falcons and FaZe Clan this season. The first and so far only clash between both sides happened at the BLAST R6 Major Munich Upper Bracket Final, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the European side.

Logically, most fans will think of this game as a replay of the Six Invitational 2025 grand final. In Boston, and despite losing the first map of the series, FaZe Clan lifted the hammer one year after losing against w7m esports in São Paulo.

The Brazilians are now one win away from having the chance to become the first team to lift the hammer in back-to-back editions. Meanwhile, the Europeans are one win away from having the chance to redeem themselves after their 1-3 defeat against FaZe Clan at the Six Invitational 2025 grand final. Lifting the hammer in front of a home crowd would be a nice way to put to an end their reputation at international grand finals, as their record only includes one out of five international grand final wins.