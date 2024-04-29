Team Cruelty qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Banner Image: R6esportsLATAM

Team Cruelty have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating Vasco eSports in LATAM League's grand final. The Mexicans clinched a spot for the first international Siege event of the season after only losing two out of fourteen maps played.

The purple squad topped the standings of the LATAM League North 2024 Stage 1 after getting seven back-to-back wins. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.41 and an entry balance of 18-4 (+14), Pyroxz was the best player in the league.

Following the Mexicans' first seed in their region, the team moved to the Upper Bracket Semifinals of the LATAM League 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs. There, the roster defeated Knights, a result that was followed by a 7-5 victory over Six Karma's Brazilian roster. Eventually, the Mexican lineup got LATAM's spot to compete in Manchester, England, following a 2-0 win against Vasco eSports.

With this result, Team Cruelty became the fifth LATAM roster to qualify for a Rainbow Six Siege Major after Six Karma, REVEN ECLUB, Knights, and Alpha Atheris. Precisely, the purple organization has three former Alpha Atheris players who competed in Atlanta, including Ivan, Oscar "Toski" Sepúlveda, and José "Motumbo" Díaz.