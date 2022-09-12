Team BDS signs former 321 Sked player LikEfac, and Stooflex as coach

Update: BDS has also revealed the signing of Samy "Stooflex" Smail as their new coach. Stooflex previously coached Elemzje and played with BriD on Lucky7 Gaming and Team Vitality during 2017, and competed in the Pro League as a player alongside Wolves' Valentin "risze" Liradelfo during Year 1.

Team BDS today announced the signing of Théo "LikEfac" Mariano, who competed in the 6 French League Season 4 with 321 Sked Esports. After finishing in second place, just behind Wolves Esports, the French squad qualified for the upcoming European Challenger League.

The EUL 2021 champions decided to make changes after missing out on the Berlin Major, which marked the first time the Frenchmen didn't qualify for an international event since promotion to Europe's top-flight back in Oct. 2019.

The announcement comes a week after Team BDS parted ways with Adrien "RaFaLe" Rutik. This is the first change to BDS' lineup since the arrival of Loïc "BriD" Chongthep, who joined the roster when he replaced Morgan "rxwd" Pacy in Jun. 2020.

This is not the team's only change, as the French squad decided to part ways with their coach, Arnaud "BiOs" Billaudel. BiOs also inadvertently played for BDS at the Six Invitational 2022 against FURIA Esports and DarkZero Esports, when RaFaLe was unable to play.

After finishing the first stage in second place, Team BDS's run in Charlotte was cut short by Oxygen Esports in the tournament's quarter-finals. In the second split of the season, though, Team BDS finished in sixth place after picking up five losses -- two more than the team's previous two stages.

To replace RaFaLe, BDS have decided to pick up LikEfac. The French player competed in the 6 French League Season 4 under 321 Sked Esports and was included in the competition's team of the season. He is one of the best young players in France and will make his professional debut tonight, Sep. 12.