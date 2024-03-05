Team BDS sign Solotov and Yuzus

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Team BDS have announced the signing of the former MNM Gaming duo of Fatih "Solotov" Türker and Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard. The additions have been made official one day after the Six Jönköping Major champions unveiled the departures of Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi and Olivier "Renshiro" Vandroux.

The former MNM Gaming players have competed together since the Turkish signing for the marshmallows in Sep. 2021. Since then, the duo got promoted to Europe's top flight and competed in three Six Majors and two Six Invitationals.

Following the players' controversial departure from MNM Gaming, the duo played in the Malta Cyber Series Open Qualifiers for Team BDS. While the move wasn't official back then, the community expected the organization to officialize the transfer sooner rather than later.

Team BDS' next match with Solotov and Yuzus will be on Mar. 8 as the French-majority roster will play against Team 86 in the Malta Cyber Series VII Finals.