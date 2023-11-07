Team BDS qualify for Atlanta's Phase 3

Banner image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Team BDS qualified for Atlanta's Phase 3 following a thrilling match against the Europe League champions, Virtus.pro. Théo "LikEfac" Mariano was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.32 and a K-D of 29-17 (+12).

Following two overtimes on Consulate and Kafe, Team BDS claimed the victory and redeemed themselves against the Russians, who beat the Frenchmen in the Europe League Stage 2 grand final.

With this victory, Team BDS knocked out Virtus.pro, as only the series' winner would be allowed to compete in Atlanta's Phase 3. At the same time, the win keeps Team BDS' hopes of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2024 alive.

To qualify for the Six Invitational 2024, Team BDS must reach the semifinals of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. However, if the Frenchmen are sent home in the quarterfinals, they would still qualify if LOS doesn't win its quarterfinal match.