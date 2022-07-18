Stats of the week: Azami officially a smash-hit operator unlike Osa, Thorn & Sens, Nathan best player in Week 5

Image: Ubisoft/Kirill B.

As the five main leagues start winding down, here’s a rundown of some of the standout numbers behind this week’s results.

The NA League’s top players

Stage 2 of the North American League is now over. Here’s a look at the top players in some of the most prominent roles:

Primary Fragger

While Ethan “Nuers” James stole the show with the best rating, the gap between the Finka and Zofia players on beastcoast, Jacob "Sweater" Bravico and Anthony "AnthonyMGS" Gomez, is also very notable:

Hard Breach

One Maverick-main, two Hibana players, three Thermites, and eight Aces shows how the power balance is held in this role:

Planter

Eight teams had individual players with more than five plants. The teams missing are Mirage and XSET, who have Emma "Marmalade" Peterson and Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo on four plants each:

Best players by operator preference

Here’s also the best player by each defensive operator-main:

And here it is on attack:

Four players feature on both lists; Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez, Cristian "Guerra" Guerra, Alec "Fultz" Fultz, and Evan "Yoggah" Nelson.

For a deeper rundown on the NAL statistics, check out “NAL Stage 2 in Review: Stats, Accolades, and Storylines”.

Player of the week

The top player of this week was NAVI’s Nathan "Nathan" Sharp.

This is as last Monday, NAVI defeated BDS in a close 7-5 result where Nathan got 13 kills to six deaths, three opening kills in three engagements, and even the most plants in the game.

BDS were up 5-4 in this game and needed just a single round to guarantee points, when NAVI won three rounds in a row. These rounds included seven kills from Nathan alone, which was more kills than Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu got in the whole game.

While other games had players with higher overall SiegeGG Ratings, this result will very likely be pivotal come the end of the EUL stage and may spell doom for BDS.

In North America, Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira needs to be credited for his 12 kills to five deaths and 1.59 SiegeGG Rating against the then NAL leaders. This performance was just enough to push XSET into the top-four and they will be heading to the Berlin Major.

APAC, meanwhile, had several contenders, but Paramin “Onigiri” Suwanwattana’s 16 kills to eight deaths during Elevate’s 7-5 win over Wildcard has meant that the Thai squad will almost certainly qualify for the Berlin Major in a few days time (though getting there could be yet another challenge).

How are the new operators are doing?

While we saw several early adopters to attacking operator Osa, currently, across all five major leagues, there’s only one player who’s played her more than any other; FURY’s Sirasit "BGMan" Ariyasirisopon.

Even this seems somewhat misleading, as BGMan has only played Osa in nine rounds, totalling a 30 per cent play rate for the whole team.

Three months later, Thorn was released. She also only has one dedicated user, also from APAC; Fnatic’s Ryuya "Chibisu" Hamasita.

From here, Operation Demon Veil saw the addition of Azami which has undeniably been the most successful new addition. Six APAC, four NAL, three EUL, and two BR6 players each have been drawn to Azami, with Nuers having the highest rating in the NA League and Bastien "BiBooAF" Dulac having the second highest in the EU League.

Finally, June saw the release of Sens, which no one has the hang of yet. While they have been selected for one-off plays by teams in all regions, they are still one of the least played operators in the pool.