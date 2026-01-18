Daystar qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Daystar have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after winning APAC's Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifier. The Taiwanese roster completed an unbeaten run, including victories against Team Anios, CAG Osaka, and back-to-back wins against All Gamers.

Daystar's members Cai "Souffle" Hong-ting, Lu "Pikan" Yu-siang, and Huang "HARAM3E." Chih-hang are the only members in the team to have already played at the Six Invitational in the past. Their last and only appearance in Rainbow Six Siege's most prestigious stage came at the Six Invitational 2023. Back then, the players also qualified for the event through the Last Chance Qualifiers. Unfortunately for them, they finished at the bottom of their group after defeats against MNM Gaming, Soniqs, Wolves Esports, and Team Liquid.

Following Daystar's qualification, Southeast Asia will be the most represented APAC sub-region with three rosters from the Asia League 2025 as Daystar have joined the already-qualified rosters of Weibo Gaming and Elevate.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.