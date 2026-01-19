In today's patch notes, Ubisoft have unveiled the changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege in the Y10S4.2 update. Fans should be happy with the changes, with some of the tweaks taking us back in time. Mainly affecting defenders, the update primarily includes buffs.

Here's a look at all of the operators affected by the changes:

Thorn

Thorn's Razor Bloom Shells have been improved. The trigger time detection has been reduced from 2.9 seconds to 1.35 and the quantity of shells has been increased from three to four. The activation time has also been reduced from five to one second. To make this ability even stronger, Ubisoft have added a bleed debuff after being hit of 15 seconds. Additionally, the damage has been reduced from 180 to 125 HP.

Mozzie

Ubisoft have given Mozzie his Super Shorty back. This makes the Australian a better operator, but his P10 RONI is still in a weak place. However, the fact that he now has a secondary shotgun will encourage the players to bring back the Aussie.

Echo

Ubisoft have increased the total tally of Yokai Drones from two to three. It will make Echo more versatile and it will help the Japanese defender to cover more parts of the map at once.

Osa

Decreased shield deployment time from 2.3 to 1.8 seconds.

Capitao

Increased fire burn duration from 10 to 13 seconds.

Lion

Lion's scan duration has been increased from two to three seconds.

Maestro

Increased Evil Eye battery life from six to eight seconds. The recharge duration has also been affected.

Jackal

Increased scanning range from eight to 12 seconds.

UMP 45

Increased damage from 38 to 42 HP. Improved lateral recoil.

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