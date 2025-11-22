Spoit Contender Series 2025 Finals: Everything you need to know

The Spoit Contender Series 2025 Finals are finally here as the games will be played this weekend. The competition will include four teams, two from Europe and two from North America. Including an outstanding prize pool of USD$50,000 and mixing teams from two different regions, this is arguably the most ambitious Tier 2 competition ever celebrated in the Rainbow Six Siege X esports scene.

The Spoit Contender Series 2025 has been organized by the Shopify Rebellion and William "Spoit" Löfstedt. The games will be casted by Parker "Interro" Mackay and Jesse Chick, and fans will be able to follow the action in Spoit's Twitch channel.

Keep on reading to know more about the competition:

Dates and venue

The Spoit Contender Series 2025 Finals will be played between November 22 and November 23. It will be played in Toronto, Canada, at the Shopify Rebellion HQ.

Here's a look at the matches and their dates:

Upper Bracket Semifinals (Nov. 22)

12 PM EST: Freaky Frogs vs. Pannuhuone

15 PM EST: Aelix vs. Project Zero

18 PM EST: TBD

Upper Bracket Final (Nov. 23)

13 PM EST: TBD

Lower Bracket Final

15:30 PM EST: TBD

Grand Final

18 PM EST: TBD

Format

The Spoit Contender Series 2025 Finals will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. Therefore, this means that each team will play, at least, two BO3 games.

Prize Pool

The Spoit Contender Series 2025 Finals offers a prize pool of USD$50,000 which automatically makes it the most ambitious Tier 2 competition in Rainbow Six Siege X.

The prize pool of the tournament will be split into four, including:

1st: USD$25,000

2nd: USD$15,000

3rd: USD$7,500

4th: USD$2,500

This is an outstanding opportunity especially for the European teams, who will get the chance to travel to America to enjoy a full international experience.

Teams

Here's a look at the four teams that will take part in the Spoit Contender Series 2025 Finals:

Pannuhuone

Pannuhuone qualified for the Spoit Contender Series 2025 Finals after back-to-back 2-0 victories against the Czech-majority lineup of KaYEET and the Russian mix of Dyavoli.

Pannuhone's lineup is made of Finn members, including their coach, the former Rogue, Team Secret, and Wildcard staff member Wille "r0usty" Turunen.

The Finn roster has been one of the best Tier 2 squads in Europe this season and finished in second place in the T2 Grand Finals Europe 2025-2026 Point Standings, only behind Geekay Esports. Their consistency in the three main Tier 2 competitions in Europe is worth a shout, with a sixth place finish in the R6 Central Combine 2025, a third place finish in the R6 North Rainbow Rumble 2025, and a fourth place finish in the R6 South Breach 2025.

Recently, Pannuhone qualified for the grand final of the T2 Grand Finals Europe 2025-2026 and will play against the orgless mix of Project Zero for a chance to secure €8,000 and a direct spot at the Six Invitational 2026 Europe and MENA Last Chance Qualifier. The match will be played in Malta during the BLAST R6 Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that Pannuhuone's players NikkeS and NiFsU competed together under GODSENT Academy alongside Willem "Spoit" Löfstedt at the Finnish Esports League Season 2.

Project Zero

Project Zero is an exciting Tier 2 roster from Europe that includes two former Team Secret players in Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak and Harvey "Eupor" Hawkins, as well as the former REVEN ECLUB duo Alex "Quick" Watson and Skeptic, and the Portuguese Daniel "Flexy" Esmail.

Although Project Zero's initial results weren't really strong, the team has been one of Europe's main Tier 2 lineups since September as they finished in second place of the R6 South Breach 2025 and won the ESIX Rivals 2025. As mentioned above, Project Zero will be Pannuhuone's rivals at the T2 Grand Finals Europe 2025-2026 grand finals.

Freaky Frogs

Freaky Frogs is a North American orgless mix that includes American, Canadian, and Mexican players. The most popular one in the roster is the latter, as the team includes the Six Invitational 2022 champion Emilio "Geometrics" Léynez. The rest of players in the roster are players with experience in Tier 2 and Tier 3 competitions like ELEMENT, Challenger Series, regional qualifiers and more, including MikeW, Tysi, Ewzy, and Solo.

Aelix

Aelix's roster includes the ELEMENT FIVE champions, the former lineup of QoR Gaming. The roster includes some very popular Tier 2 names in the region, including Ethan "Frankin" Franklin, Xavier "Focal" Rios, Inryo, and Rival. However, the most popular player in the squad is Chris "Spiff" Park, who finished in fourth place of the Six Invitational 2023 for Astralis and represented teams like Beastcoast, Parabellum, and Wildcard in North America's top flight.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.