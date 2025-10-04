Spoit and Shopify Rebellion present USD$50,000 Tier 2 competition involving North American and European teams

William "Spoit" Löfstedt and Shopify Rebellion unveiled the Spoit Contender Series, a Tier 2 competition with a prize pool of USD$50,000 that will involve teams from Europe and North America.

The tournament will be split into two regions, Europe and North America, and three stages, including open qualifiers, closed qualifier, and LAN Finals. The final phase of the competition will be played in Toronto, Canada, in Shopify Rebellion's headquarters. Played between November 22 and November 23, it will include the two best teams from each region.

As explained by the Swede in the tournament's presentation video, the Spoit Contender Series won't include Tier 1 teams. It will only include aspiring players who are currently aiming towards a top flight promotion in the future.

Sadly, this tournament won't include South America or APAC. Still, this is a great initiative, especially considering Tier 2 rosters never get to play against international sides in an offline environment.

European and North American teams can already sign up to join their respective open qualifiers. Teams can register their lineups here:

The open qualifiers will kick off on October 20, 2025, meaning teams still have a fortnight to join their respective qualifier.

