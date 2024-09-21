NAL Stage 2 Day 6 Roundup: Spacestation take down M80, Soniqs still lead the standings

Here's everything that happened in the sixth day of action of the North America League 2024 Stage 2:

Spacestation Gaming 7-5 M80

In what was Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli's clash against M80's European duo of William "Spoit" Löfstedt and Ben "CTZN" McMillan, the Dane and his teammates claimed a regulation victory on Bank to climb to third on the standings.

The match began with a 4K and a 1v1 clutch by the Swed, who temporarily put M80 ahead. While the astronauts managed to draw the score, the green roster restored their lead with a 3K by Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol. Eventually, both times would swap sides with a 3-3 draw on the scoreboard.

However, M80's final defense was the team's last round win in the match as the astronauts closed out the map after a flawless second half.

The Spacestation duo of Alec "Fultz" Fultz and Liam "Ashn" Paz, the American lineup clinched the three points against M80. Meanwhile, the Six Berlin Major champion Spoit was M80's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.31.

Wildcard 7-4 LOS

The second match of the day saw the clash of two teams that desperately needed the points to get back to the playoff discussion.

Wildcard quickly took control of the match after five back-to-back successful attacks on Chalet. Although the Brazilians reacted by cutting the difference down to only two rounds, Wildcard's players got the momentum back after the team's first successful defense, which came in round nine.

With three match points ahead of them, the Brazilians managed to survive the first one. However, Wildcard's players ended up closing out the game shortly after.

The former Soniqs player Evan "Kanzen" Bushore was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25. Meanwhile, Chris "Spiff" Park was his only teammate to record a positive SiegeGG rating, with the rest being below 0.85.

DarkZero Esports 7-3 Cloud9 Beastcoast

In what was Cloud9 Beastcoast's third consecutive performance on Consulate, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions fell against DarkZero Esports.

After a tight first half that ended in a 3-3 draw, Cloud9 Beastcoast seemed to be close to what would have been the team's fourth victory in a row as the Americans had won their last seven attacking rounds on attack.

However, today the opposite happened. The former MNM Gaming player Nathan "Nafe" Sharp clutched DarkZero Esports' first defensive half, which was followed by three more successful defenses. Eventually, the purple roster grabbed a 7-3 victory.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.58 and 1.37, Nathan "Nafe" Sharp and Nick "njr" Rapier were the two best players in the game. Meanwhile, Gaven "Gaveni" Black was Cloud 9 Beastcoast's only player with a positive rating, as he ended the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.06.

Soniqs 8-6 Oxygen Esports

Last but not least, Soniqs defeated Oxygen Esports on Lair after winning the final four rounds of the game. With this result, Soniqs secured a spot in the North America League 2024 Stage 2 playoffs. Meanwhile, Oxygen Esports currently sit at the bottom of the standings with two points.

Soniqs had a great start to the game as they won four of their six defenses. However, two of them were clutches, with Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski and Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil clutching a 1v1 and a 1v4, respectively.

As Soniqs headed to the attack with a 4-2 lead, Oxygen Esports managed to reach match point after three consecutive clutches, two by James "Hat" Hatfield and one by Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira.

Unfortunately for Oxygen Esports, although it felt like the players could get their first win of the stage, Soniqs didn't only force the overtime but also ended up winning the match.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.74 and a KOST of 93, Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil was the best player of the game.