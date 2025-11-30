Spacestation qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Spacestation qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after their 2-0 victory against Shopify Rebellion in North America's Regional Finals. The astronauts had a comfortable start to the series with a 7-1 win on Clubhouse, which was followed by a maximum overtime win on Nighthaven Labs.

The North Americans' victory against Shopify Rebellion saw the astronauts claiming an extra 350 SI Points. At the time of writing, Spacestation currently sit in fourth place with 900 SI Points, which is enough four them to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

The astronauts weren't the only ones to mathematically qualify for Paris as Wildcard and Weibo Gaming also reached the competition. This means that, as of now, eight teams have already qualified for the Six Invitational 2026—meaning there are only 12 spots up for grabs.

Spacestation's next match in North America's Regional Finals will take place on December 13 and it will be played in Philadelphia, at the Localhost in Philly. Click here for more information about the event's tickets.

