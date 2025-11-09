Spacestation knocked out of BLAST R6 Major Munich after defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas

Spacestation have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a 1-2 defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas. The astronauts had a great start to the series with a 7-3 on Clubhouse. However, the Brazilians turned it around with 7-5, 7-0 wins on Consulate and Lair.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.18, Diogo "Fntzy" Lima was the best player of the match. He was extremely active, as always, in the early stages of the round, as he ended the game with an entry balance of 7-6 (+1). He finished the match with a K-D of 29-21 (+8).

In Spacestation, Ethan "Nuers" James was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.05. However, all eyes fell on Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli and Ash "Ashn" Paz, who got a combined K-D of o-14 (-14) in the astronauts' 0-7 defeat in the final map of the series.

This is Spacestation's third Swiss Stage exit in the last five BLAST R6 Major editions. Before Munich, the astronauts were knocked out from the Swiss Stage in Copenhagen and Manchester.

Meanwhile, Ninjas in Pyjamas' victory means they will have to play their next elimination match against Shopify Rebellion, who lost earlier today against Weibo Gaming. The Americans have had some mixed performances, as their 6-8 defeat against Team Falcons and their 7-2 win against the Six Invitational 2024 champions FURIA was followed by a one-sided loss against the Asian mix.

