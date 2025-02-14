Spacestation Gaming and RazaH Company knocked out of Six Invitational 2025

Spacestation Gaming and RazaH Company have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 after defeats against FaZe Clan and Unwanted, respectively.

Match stats: FaZe Clan 2-0 Spacestation Gaming

The Brazilians were the first to be sent home as they got back-to-back 3-7 defeats against the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions. Meanwhile, the South American region got its revenge a few hours later, as FaZe Clan defeated the astronauts.

While the first game in Boston's MGM Music Hall was the most one-sided match of the day, FaZe Clan had a tough time to defeat the Americans. After a comfortable win on Kafe, what seemed to be a one-sided performance on Skyscraper ended in a hard-fought Brazilian victory as they ended up closing the series on maximum overtime.

Following today's Lower Bracket matches, FaZe Clan and Unwanted will meet tomorrow for a chance to play against the losing side of the game between Team BDS and FURIA Esports.

