Skip navigation (Press enter)
News ticker
team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

Spacestation Gaming and RazaH Company knocked out of Six Invitational 2025

Two Lower Bracket games will take place tomorrow.

Spacestation at the Six Invitational 2025
David Via

Spacestation Gaming and RazaH Company have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 after defeats against FaZe Clan and Unwanted, respectively.

  • Match stats: FaZe Clan 2-0 Spacestation Gaming

The Brazilians were the first to be sent home as they got back-to-back 3-7 defeats against the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions. Meanwhile, the South American region got its revenge a few hours later, as FaZe Clan defeated the astronauts.

While the first game in Boston's MGM Music Hall was the most one-sided match of the day, FaZe Clan had a tough time to defeat the Americans. After a comfortable win on Kafe, what seemed to be a one-sided performance on Skyscraper ended in a hard-fought Brazilian victory as they ended up closing the series on maximum overtime.

Following today's Lower Bracket matches, FaZe Clan and Unwanted will meet tomorrow for a chance to play against the losing side of the game between Team BDS and FURIA Esports.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.

#News#Esports#Siege