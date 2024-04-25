Spacestation Gaming qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

Spacestation Gaming have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating Soniqs in North America's Last Chance Qualifier. The Astronauts completed a perfect run as they flawlessly defeated Mkers, Luminosity Gaming, and the previously mentioned Soniqs.

Liam "Ashn" Paz was the best player for Spacestation Gaming in the bracket's grand final as he finished the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.41 and an entry balance of 11-3 (+8). Meanwhile, David "iconic" Ifidon (1.29) and Jack "J9O" Burkard (1.22) closely followed their teammate.

With this result, Spacestation Gaming will join Beastcoast, M80, and DarkZero Esports in Manchester, England. However, the astronauts will start from Phase 1 and will have to win two BO3 games before reaching the tournament's Phase 2.

Additionally, Spacestation Gaming's appearance in Manchester is the organization's fourth-consecutive Major qualification after also featuring in Jönköping, Copenhagen, and Atlanta, while also competing at the Six Invitational 2023 and the Six Invitational 2024.

