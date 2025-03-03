Spacestation Gaming part ways with Forrest

Spacestation Gaming have announced the team's decision to part ways with Roman "Forrest" Breaux. The American was one of the two players left who had joined the astronauts from Astralis in March 2023, with Jack "J9O" Burkard being the other piece.

Under Spacestation Gaming, Forrest competed in every possible BLAST R6 Major and Six Invitational. He also helped the astronauts to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2024, where they got one round away from beating the Six Invitational 2024 champions FURIA Esports.

His best results for the black and yellow team came in the last six months as Spacestation Gaming reached the Top 8 of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the Top 6 of the Six Invitational 2025. In fact, the astronauts were the only team to beat the eventual champions FaZe Clan in the Six Invitational 2025 playoffs.

As of now, Spacestation Gaming have yet to unveil Forrest's replacement. However, we expect the Americans to do so in the upcoming days, especially considering the transfer window closes on March 5.

