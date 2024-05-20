Spacestation Gaming knocked out of BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Spacestation Gaming have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after a tight series against Team Liquid. While the Brazilians won the first map on Oregon, Spacestation Gaming leveled the series with a victory on Border. Finally, the Blue Cavalry closed out the match with a 7-4 win on Chalet.

Curiously enough, both teams had competed in Manchester's Phase 1. While Spacestation Gaming defeated Team Cruelty and Bleed Esports to qualify for Phase 2, Team Liquid beat G2 Esports and Geekay Esports.

Unfortunately for both teams, the first day of action in Manchester's Phase 1 saw them losing their initial two matches. Therefore, today's match was their last chance to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.19, a K-D of 36-24 (+12), and an entry balance of 9-3 (+6), Gabriel "Maia" Maia was the best player in Team Liquid. However, the best player on the server was Liam "Ashn" Paz, who kept Spacestation Gaming's hopes alive during the match with three clutches and a SiegeGG rating of 1.34. Sadly, it wasn't enough for the Americans.

Following their defeat against Team Liquid, Spacestation Gaming joined E1 Sports as the two first teams knocked out of Manchester's Phase 2. Tomorrow, three more teams will follow in their footsteps.